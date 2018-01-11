Tributes paid to Kildare referee Chris O'Grady

Well known Kildare referee, Chris O’Grady, who passed away earlier this week, was laid to rest in Kilcullen yesterday, Wednesday January 10.

Mr O’Grady, who was originally from Cork, lived at Clorane Brook, Ballyfair, The Curragh. He passed away peacefully on January 7 in the care of the staff and nurses of Beaumont Hospital and his GP.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Amanda, sons Graham, Aaron and Craig, brothers and sisters, extended family, neighbours and friends.

His funeral took place at 1pm at St. Brigid's Cathedral, Kildare Town with burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Kilcullen.

Moorefield GAA extended its sympathies with his family on facebook.

Dublin Ladies Gaelic Football Association said on its facebook page; “All in Dublin LGFA are very saddened to learn of the passing of referee Chris O'Grady, RIP. Although Chris was a Kildare official he also referred in Dublin officiating at both juvenile and adult levels in the County. We offer our sincere condolences to his family, friends and all in Kildare LGFA. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”