Firemen tackle Kill house blaze

Two fire tenders attended Kill today after a fire was reported at a house in the village.

A number of fire service personnel were deployed to the incident shortly after 9am and at least one water tanker was deployed.

Firemen at Glendara today

The incident took place in Glendara, one of the older residential areas in Kill. It’s understood there were no injuries and the fire was quickly brought under control.

A witness told the Leader: “It wasn’t a major incident and it seems that whatever damage was caused was confined to the house. There was a lot of smoke but no flames were visible.”