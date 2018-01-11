Mental health patients in Co. Kildare wait for "over a year"

Young people trying to access some mental health services in County Kildare have to wait for more than a year.

Kildare South TD Fiona O’Loughlin has criticised the “extremely high waiting times for patients aged between 5 and 17 years of age.”

Dep.O’Loughlin is a member of the Dail’s Joint Committee on the Future of Mental Health. She said: “I was shocked to see that there are 75 youths in the Kildare/West Wicklow area that have been waiting for more than a year for initial appointments to see a psychologist.”

She said the Minister for Health needs to address “the real statistics and the real people that are awaiting for this service and many other services.”

She added Co. Kildare has been hit hard as many families have experienced the shortfalls of our mental health services in the past.