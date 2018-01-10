Naas school hosts information evening

Gael Scoil Nás na Ríogh will hold an information evening for parents of new pupils wishing to enrol at the school for the start on the next academic year in September 2018. All are welcome.

The event will be held on Monday January 15 at 7pm in the school hall. It is open to everyone to come along and get information about the school and to collect an application form.

The Gael Scoil is situated on the Pipers Hill campus on the Kilcullen Road in Naas and is an inclusive, Irish language, co-educational primary school. With 400 pupils and a staff of 24, it is a busy, growing school offering pupils a wide range of opportunities to learn, grow and develop through the medium of the Irish language.

Parents do not need to register in advance for the information evening.