Kildare great great gran, Maisie O'Brien (92) thrilled to meet rugby star Conor Murray

Brownstown woman living life to the full

Niamh O'Donoghue

Reporter:

Niamh O'Donoghue

Email:

niamh.odonoghue@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare great great gran, Maisie O'Brien (92) thrilled to meet rugby star Conor Murray

Maisie bumps into one of idols, Conor Murray

Marcella (Maisie) O'Brien (92) was thrilled to bump into one of her idols, Ireland and Munster rugby player Conor Murray, at The Shelbourne Hotel recently.
An avid pitch and putt player all her life, Maisie, who hails from Brownstown, the Curragh, is still driving, loves fashion and has a great joie de vivre.
She has 13 children, 29 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren