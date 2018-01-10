Kildare great great gran, Maisie O'Brien (92) thrilled to meet rugby star Conor Murray

Marcella (Maisie) O'Brien (92) was thrilled to bump into one of her idols, Ireland and Munster rugby player Conor Murray, at The Shelbourne Hotel recently.

An avid pitch and putt player all her life, Maisie, who hails from Brownstown, the Curragh, is still driving, loves fashion and has a great joie de vivre.

She has 13 children, 29 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren