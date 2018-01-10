Less patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today

There has been a reduction in overcrowding at Naas Hospital for the second day in a row.

The number of patients without a trolley at the facility today has fallen to 9. This is the second successive reduction. There are more patients of trolleys in almost every other hospital in the eastern regoin – with the exception of St. James’s Hospital (8). There are 29 patients on trolleys at Tallaght Hospital, says the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation and 28 at the Mater.

The figures for Portlaoise Hospital and Tullamore Hospital are 22 and 26 respectively.