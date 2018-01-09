Garda appeal for Johnstown crash witnesses

Gardaí at Naas investigating a serious collision on the N7 near Johnstown at approximately 3.45pm on Thursday, December 28 2017 are appealing for information.

Investigating officers are particularly anxious to speak to any driver who may have dash cam footage of a silver Ford Mondeo car which was allegedly being driven dangerously in the northbound direction - prior to the large collision to contact Naas Garda Station on 045- 884300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.