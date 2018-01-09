New Kildare town coffee shop is a hub for social interaction and sustainable living

Two lovers of coffee have realised their dreams by opening a new cafe in Kildare town called Square Coffee.

Pamela Moore and Alan Stafford say they have been plotting their adventure for some time.

In their quest for a new lifestyle they opted for a smaller venue that was orginally planned and opened Square Coffee in the former Xtravision store.

“If we had a small, well situated premises we could achieve what was important to us, we’d be doing something we loved, we would be bringing something new to our town and we would be having fun while we were doing it,” said Pamela.

“We decided to re-open the video shop. Square is a social and retail space, it’s not really a ‘cafe; in the traditional sense as we have come to know them. We want to encourage social interaction while you are in with us, whether that be small talk about the weather or an in-depth conversation about the awesome coffee we serve or about the specially sourced craft, design and art that we showcase.”

The coffee lovers also support sustainable living.

“We are passionate about coffee and people, we know all too well that its the little things in life that matter most and we take pride in knowing that we are working hard to consistently deliver a quality cup each and every time. We are huge advocates of supporting sustainability, fairtrade and local produce.

“Our coffee will always be Speciality Grade and will be served in fully compostable Vegware cups, which either go on the compost heap or in your brown food bin. Regarding our coffee, we didn’t have to travel far to find the guys we wanted to work with. Our plan was always to find a micro roaster to supply our beans and it came with great joy that we felt we could not find better coffee or people to work with than Peter & Simon of PS Coffee Roasters in Naas.

“We also have the very talented Kate O’ D homemade in Kildare supplying lots of delicious healthy, gluten free and of course sweet accompaniments.

“We are lucky to have another town local, Bernard of Gibney’s Garden Preserves supplying our yummy jams. We hope that as we grow we can get more local business’ to work with local independents like ourselves.”