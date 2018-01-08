Two males disturbed during attempted robbery at Naas Golf Club

Paul O'Meara

Paul O'Meara

Two would-be thieves braved the sub zero temperatures in a bid to steal a battery yesterday morning.

The incident took place at Naas Golf Club in the Kerdiffstown area of the town shortly after 8am.

An employee of the facility heard voices coming from a shed area and soon afterwards two males fled the area. An attempt had been made to remove a battery from a digger. Slight damage was caused to a gate.