Gardai are investigating attempts to break- into two properties in Naas.

A window was partially forced open at a house in Ashgrove Crescent on January 6 between 3.30pm and 6.30pm.

A second incident took place at a building attached to the Eir (formerly Eircom) building at Abbey Street. A window was broken during this incident on January 5, between 11 and 3 o'clock on the same day.