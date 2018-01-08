Victim of St Stephen's night assault in Rathangan released from hospital

A nineteen year-old youth, who was punched in the head on St Stephen's night in Rathangan has been released from hospital, as investigations into the incident continue.

Gardai are continuing to urge anyone with any information in relation to the violent assault to contact them.

It's understood the victim was getting into a taxi on Main Street in the town at approximately 1.30am on Wednesday, December 27 when he was assaulted by another man.

The force of the punch caused him to fall backwards and hit the roadway.

He was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital where he remained in a serious condition for several days. It's understood he was released from hospital late last week. A girl was also assaulted and incurred minor injuries during the incident. The scene was preserved by investigating Garda for a forensic examination and an investigation launched.

It's understood no arrests have been made to date, but investigating Gardaí have interviewed several witnesses and are continuing their enquiries.

If there is anyone with any information in relation to the assault, or anyone who witnessed the incident that has yet to come forward, they are asked to contact the gardai.

Gardaí are also appealing to motorists with dash-cams fitted to their vehicles, who may have been in the town between 1pm and 2pm to contact them. Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Kildare on 045 527730, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.