19 patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital
Health
Naas General Hospital
There are 19 patients being treated on trolleys at Naas Hospital today. The figure is higher than most hospitals in the eastern region but one less than Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown and three less than St. Vincent’s Hospital.
A dozen patients have been admitted to 12 Portlaoise Hospital without a bed being immediately available and 23 to Tullamore Hospital, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.
