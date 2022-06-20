UPDATE: Woman, 30s, arrested in connection to alleged assault in Newbridge, Kildare, on Thursday

Garda investigations are ongoing. File Pic
Gardaí have said that a woman in her 30s was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 in relation to an alleged assault in Newbridge last week.
An area where the street meets the town Market Square was cordoned off with garda tape on the morning of Friday, June 17.
Gardaí said that she was subsequently released without charge pending a file being sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Last week, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochana said: "A male, aged in his 30s, was taken to University Hospital Tallaght for treatment of his injuries which are non-life threatening.
"Investigations are ongoing at this time."
