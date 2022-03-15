Most Kildare council homes passed onto family members

The vast majority of Kildare County Council tenancies are passed on to a family member.

The council says that between February 2017 and January 2022 some 165 tenancies were handed on in this way.

In the case of joint tenants, where one tenant dies, the succession of the tenancy may be allowed to the surviving tenant.

Where a tenant dies, the dwelling may be granted to the next member of family - provided that the person has resided in the property as their normal place of residency and they have been assessed for rent purposes for at least two years up to and including the bereavement.

Where there are two or more surviving family members who meet the criteria, a joint tenancy may be granted by KCC.

Sometimes, when successions are being considered, existing family members may have to move out. This is where the property is considered too large or has been designed for someone with a disability, who no longer lives there.

Succession is not allowed to a person who is not an older person - in instances where the dwelling is an older persons dwelling.

But in all cases the rent must be paid fully up to date.

Between February 2020 and January 2022 nine potential succession proposals were refused by KCC and five of these were appealed without success.

This meant that the nine properties were returned to the council. In the same period 82 successions were granted.