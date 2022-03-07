LATEST: €7,000 worth of crack cocaine seized in Newbridge, Kildare over the weekend

File Pic
€7,000 worth of crack cocaine was seized in Newbridge, Kildare over the weekend.
A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí arrested two men, aged in their 20s and 40s, following the seizure of over €7,000 worth of suspected crack cocaine and a quantity of cash, during a search operation in Newbridge on Saturday, March 5 2022 at approximately 3pm."
"Both men have since been charged and appeared before Naas District Court on Sunday, March 6 2022 at 10.30am."
