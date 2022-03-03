Kildare people urged to turn out for Newbridge vigil for Ukraine on Friday

Newbridge vigil for Ukraine
The people of Kildare are being urged to show solidarity with the people of the Ukraine at a peaceful candlelight vigil in Newbridge tomorrow night, Friday March 4.
Organised by Hope D in conjunction with Newbridge Community Development (NCD), people are asked to gather at 6pm for the event at Liffey Linear Park.
