16 Feb 2022

Planning permission documents offer details regarding future phases of a residential development in Newbridge, Kildare

Planning permission documents offer details regarding future phases of a residential development in Newbridge, Kildare

Ciarán Mather

16 Feb 2022 6:02 PM

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Planning permission documents have made mention of future phases of a residential development located at Ballymany in the town of Newbridge, Kildare.

The document, which lists the planner as one Oisín Boland, is accompanied by the description: "STRATEGIC HOUSING DEVELOPMENT - ABP DECISION" and reads as follows:

"Future phases of a residential development of which Phase 1 (54 no. units and Link Road) is currently under construction on foot of planning Ref. 16/658 (ABP Ref. PL09.249038) which provided for 280 dwelling units, creche, nursing home and Link Road."

"The overall development will provide 390 no. units and creche on completion; an Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIAR) and Natura Impact Statement (NIS) have been prepared in respect of the proposed development.

"The application site is bounded to the north by Standhouse Road and the rear of dwellings fronting that road; to the south by Ballymany Road (R445); to the east by the gardens of houses in the Elms housing development and a playing field; and to the west by agricultural fields of Ballymany Studfarm."

The date received is listed as February 11, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as March 17 and April 7 respectively.

According to the site CRIF VisionNet, Briargate Developments Newbridge Limited was set up on Wednesday, November 7, 2018.

The company's current partial address is in Wexford.

