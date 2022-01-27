Search

27 Jan 2022

Kildare man in court over alleged threat to damage because of drug debt

Kildare man in court over alleged threat to damage because of drug debt

Newbridge

27 Jan 2022 3:00 PM

A Newbridge man appeared in Naas District Court after alleged threats were made.

Dylan Lennon, 25, whose address was given as 12 The Crescent, Liffey Hall, Newbridge, faces allegations of threatening to damage property at a Newbridge address on January 8 and January 10 last.

Detective Garda Seamus Doyle told  the court on January 12 that when charged the defendant said he was deeply sorry for the stress caused to the family.

“The  family need not worry. I’ll never be in contact again. There will be further threats or calls. The debt won’t be passed on, it stops with me,” he added.

He said the incident began on New Year’s Eve when another party, not the defendant,  made threats to a family and subsequently a male appeared before court on an allegation of demanding money with menaces. Gda Doyle alleged the injured party was approached four times.

Det Gda Doyle said  more threats were made on a phone call on January 8 and on January 10 and the threats concerned money about a drug debt.

He alleged a threat to kill was made.

However Gda Doyle  the injured party has no involvement in crime and a son has gone into hiding.

The court heard that there were no garda objections to bail  provided a number of conditions were met.

These included a €5,000 bail cash lodgement, that the defendant reside at 6 Kilbelin Close, Newbridge and observe a curfew between 9pm and 7am.

The defendant also has to sign on at Newbridge garda station and stay away from a named address.

He must also have no contact directly or indirectly with any witness or family or friends of a witness.

Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the case to February 24.

