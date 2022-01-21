Search

21 Jan 2022

Temporary water outages in parts of Newbridge next week, Kildare County Council confirm

Temporary water outages will take place that will affect certain parts of Newbridge next week, Kildare County Council (KCC) has confirmed.

KCC said in a statement: "Following a burst water main in Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge further works will be carried out on Monday 24th January from 8am until 6pm, the following areas water supply will be disrupted while the works are being carried: Pairc Mhuire, Piercetown, The Maples, Weston, & Parts of Station Road."

