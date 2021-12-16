Search

16 Dec 2021

Kildare man tells judge he wants case heard in his court

He also tells court he never has stability in his life

Newbridge

A man told  Naas District Court that he wants a theft allegation dealt with in that court.

Before Naas District Court on December 8 was Jordan Wyse, 24, whose address was given as Derrymullen, Allenwood on allegation of theft at the Centra store in Roseberry, Newbridge, on November 28. It’s being alleged cans of alcohol and a can of coke were stolen. The value of the items was €24, the court heard.

The defendant appeared in court via video link.

He is also facing an allegation of a breach of the Public Order Act and assault at the Janet Dillon pharmacy in Newbridge on November 23.

Gda Orla Higgins told the court a week before she feared the defendant would not turn up in court again if granted bail.

She alleged the November 28 incident was captured on CCTV.

It  was claimed that on November 23 the defendant and others were shouting and throwing items at a man.

The defendant also said he wanted to go to jail for two weeks “to get my head together”.

He said he never had stability in his life and had been in and out of foster care.

On December 8 Sgt Kelly told the court that the allegations are relatively recent and he sought an adjournment to secure further directions.

Solicitor Tim Kennelly said the defendant has a bail application pending.

Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the case to December 22  and remanded the defendant in custody. Judge Zaidan added that he would accept jurisdiction, meaning he will hear the case.

