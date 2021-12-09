Search

09 Dec 2021

Newbridge groups team up on community facility proposal for Kildare County Council's Liffey Lodge

Meetings ongoing

Newbridge groups team up to put forward community facility proposal for Kildare County Council's Liffey Lodge

Liffey Lodge in Newbridge

Reporter:

Reporter

Two community Newbridge groups have teamed up to come up with proposals for the use of Liffey Lodge, which was recently bought by Kildare County Council.

In a statement released by Newbridge Community Development (NCD) today, it said it had met recently with Newbridge Family Resource Centre (NFRC) to discuss the opportunity presented by the council's acquisition of the former Patrician monastery. The monastery is a 650m2 building, located on substantial grounds with 150 metres frontage onto the river Liffey.  

"At the meeting, both organisations recognised that the site had potential for significant community development, social enterprise and cultural initiatives and they agreed to explore further in the New Year how they might work together and with other stakeholders to deliver a high-quality, multi-faceted community facility for the town," said NCD.

https://www.leinsterleader.ie/news/home/695604/breaking-council-buys-landmark-kildare-building-for-community-use.html

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media