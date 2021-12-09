Newbridge groups team up on community facility proposal for Kildare County Council's Liffey Lodge

Liffey Lodge in Newbridge
Two community Newbridge groups have teamed up to come up with proposals for the use of Liffey Lodge, which was recently bought by Kildare County Council.
In a statement released by Newbridge Community Development (NCD) today, it said it had met recently with Newbridge Family Resource Centre (NFRC) to discuss the opportunity presented by the council's acquisition of the former Patrician monastery. The monastery is a 650m2 building, located on substantial grounds with 150 metres frontage onto the river Liffey.
"At the meeting, both organisations recognised that the site had potential for significant community development, social enterprise and cultural initiatives and they agreed to explore further in the New Year how they might work together and with other stakeholders to deliver a high-quality, multi-faceted community facility for the town," said NCD.
https://www.leinsterleader.ie/news/home/695604/breaking-council-buys-landmark-kildare-building-for-community-use.html
