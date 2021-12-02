Search

02 Dec 2021

Kildare's Manguard Mo Bro's take on cancer fundraiser

If you notice some of Newbridge ‘finest’ looking more hirsute than usual, it’s all in a good cause .

A group of Manguard Plus staff has come together to don moustaches to raise funds for Movember  

Operations Director John O ‘Brien says; “ At Manguard Plus we are proud to support a number of national and local charities and community organisations. We do this through sponsorships, donations and encouraging and facilitating volunteerism within our workforce. For Movember , some of the team has come together to help raise much-needed funds for prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.”

“This charity initiative is one that we are passionate about. Male Cancer is very real, affecting real people with real lives, but it has only of late become an issue and topic that men are becoming more aware of and more comfortable talking about. Similarly Mental Health issues amongst men are also sadly growing leading to huge difficulties for them and increasing demands being placed on the various charities who are working in this area, charities that are already stretched, so as a company Manguard Plus is acutely aware of the power of people coming together to help.

"Not only does it help to raise badly needed funds, it also helps to raise awareness and allows men to talk more openly about issues that are of importance and concern to them. We are grateful to always have huge support from our CEO Sean Hall, for our volunteer charity endeavours ,and he has  kindly agreed to match all funds raised so please tap the link below and help support this worthwhile cause”.

The “Mo Manguard” Team is made up of  Michael Hall, Colm Hanlon, John Culleton, Barry Dempsey and John O’Brien.

“People can donate via myMo Space, here and also, please share this link with all your contacts and let’s see what we can achieve together”.

