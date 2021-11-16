Planning permission documents show Ryston Pitch and Putt in Newbridge may get an upgrade soon

Ryston Pitch and Putt, Newbridge
The premises of Ryston Pitch and Putt in Newbridge may receive an upgrade soon, planning permission documents show.
A Ms Denise Harris has sought permission from Kildare County Council to construct a two storey detached dwelling (including staff accommodation) and a single storey gate lodge, at the south of the popular pitch and putt course.
Planning permission is also being sought for a new vehicular entrance off Ryston Avenue, as well as car parking, driveway, landscaping (including ponds) and all associated site works (including temporary construction access via Ryston Pitch and Putt course).
It is also understood that this proposed two storey dwelling will have solar PV panels.
The submission-by date is listed as December 19, while the due date is listed as January 18 next year.
The date received is listed as November 15.
Ms Harris' application is currently in the pre-validation stage.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.