Kildare residents call for action on unfinished works in estate

Newbridge residents are furious with the condition their estate has been left in months after sewerage works have been completed there.

Chairperson of Pairc Mhuire Residents Association, Theresa Collins said they take great pride in their area and won best estate in the Council's Tidy Town's competition the last time it was held.

"This year we didn't even enter. into it. Why would you with the condition of the green and the bar alley (a walkway)?" she said.

She explained how Irish Water, Kildare County Council and the contractors had a meeting with the householders prior to the sewerage works being undertaken.

"They promised us our estate would be put back to the condition it was in. This hasn't happened."

Theresa, along with local residents Frank Durney, Kit O'Sullivan and Kathleen Murphy showed how one of the green areas has been cordoned off with temporary fencing and cones.

"They just dumped in top soil, which was not suitable at all. They didn't plant any grass and the weeds began to grow. That's like that since May," said Kathleen.

She said Irish Water promised they would come back and finish it but that hasn't happened.

The residents are also annoyed the way the contractors treated the bar alley - a short cut between the estate and the main road which emerges out across the road from Dunnes Stores.

Frank explained how they replaced one side of the walkway with a wall and the other side with a wire fence. He showed where people have been dumping their litter and rubbish in behind the fence and the residents can't access the rubbish to clear it out.

"Irish Water have created this problem, they put up that fence which has created the problem and they are about to cause a rodent problem," added Frank.

"The residents who live down this end used to clear out the rubbish because they could access it with the old fence. They weeded it and took great pride it in and it was well looked after. Now they can't. We want the new fence replaced with a wall. That would be the best thing to do," stressed Theresa.

They also said that when heavy rains come, the pathway at the bar alley becomes flooded.

Theresa acknowledges the support of the council through a grant received every year through the residents association. She pointed out that this covers half the cost of the maintenance of the estate.

"But you can't go around asking people for money and doing collections when they are looking out at the state of that green. We have a great community here. All we want is to be treated with a little bit of respect," said Theresa.

Kit added;"It disgraceful. It's not fair on the people who live here."

When contacted, Kildare County Council said; "any queries relating to water issues must be directed to Irish Water".

Irish Water said "temporary reinstatement was carried out in Pairc Mhuire in May 2021".

"Permanent reinstatement works in the area are due to commence in early September. Fencing was erected to enclose the works area and to ensure the health and safety of the project team and residents. This fencing will be removed once all permanent reinstatement works have been completed in the coming weeks. Irish Water’s project team have been engaging with the local residents association and have agreed to remove the lower part of the fence to facilitate the removal of rubbish," it added.

Rubbish thrown in behind the fence at the bar alley

Rubbish is building up behind the fence at the bar alley at Pairc Mhuire in Newbridge and weeds line the base of the new wall.