Woman 'produced knife and cut brother' in Kildare incident

Naas Courthouse
A woman who allegedly inflicted injuries on two family members was prosecuted at Naas District Court on July 17.
Sgt Jim Kelly told the court the incident happened at an address in Newbridge on January 6 last.
He said it would be alleged that the woman inflicted two lacerations on her brother and her mother sustained a cut to the finger when she tried to take away the knife.
The woman is facing two allegations of assault and producing a knife in the course of an argument.
The case was adjourned to November 3 for the preparation of a book of evidence.
