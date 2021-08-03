Construction starts on National Equine Innovation Centre

Construction has commenced on the development of a National Equine Innovation Centre at the Irish National Stud in Kildare town.

The project is a partnership between Kildare County Council, Kildare Local Enterprise Office and the Irish National Stud. The first of its kind for the equine sector in Ireland, the innovation centre will facilitate and promote enterprise, innovation, applied research, commercialisation and learning.

The transformation of the existing museum at the National Stud into a 14-desk workspace complete with a dedicated meeting room has been funded with the support of County Kildare LEADER Partnership and Kildare County Council. Following a competitive tender process, GPD Building Contractors will carry out the refurbishment works and the project is being managed by Vivian Cummins Architects from Athy.

Read more Kildare news

Head of Enterprise for Kildare, Jacqui McNabb sees the project as another exciting opportunity for sectoral development in the county.

“Kildare Local Enterprise Office and Kildare County Council are delighted to partner with the Irish National Stud on an innovation centre for the equine sector in Kildare.

We are currently developing a tech hub in Naas (MERITS) and a food, drinks and skills hub in Athy and given the prominent and important role that the sector plays in the economic success of the county, we identified the critical need for a dedicated site for equine technical and entrepreneurial innovation.

The centre provides not only a specialist place of work but also offers the benefit of wrap around services from Kildare Local Enterprise Office and our partners that will drive growth through experienced mentor programmes as well as securing smart capital to exploit commercialisation opportunities”

CEO of the Irish National Stud, Cathal Beale, believes that the equine innovation centre can play a central role in the further development of the sector for Kildare.

“I am thrilled to see renovations commence on the old museum. The interest shown already from local and national equine companies to locate at such a historic location confirms our belief that in time there will be significant demand for the equine innovation centre to expand. By locating cutting edge equine innovation entrepreneurs and businesses within the hub we are fostering an environment of innovation and stimulating job creation for the county”

Following a 16 week construction programme, it is anticipated that companies will being to locate at the equine innovation centre in September.