Go ahead for new Kildare school

Kildare County Council has given the go ahead for the demolition of St Mark's School in Newbridge to make way for a new school building.

The new facility will consist of a new spilt level single and two storey 14-classroom school building with a total floor area of 2,731sqm and incorporating a general-purpose hall, additional special needs classrooms, library, staff rooms and all ancillary accommodation.

The building will also include solar panels on the roof. Works to the new school grounds will consist of the provision of two hardcourt play courts, two playgrounds, sensory garden and associated hard and soft landscaping throughout.

The development will also include new access arrangements to incorporate revised entrance and boundary treatments on the Station Road. The revised access from Station Road will incorporate an internal drop-off and pick-up area for both cars and buses, the provision of 12 car parking spaces, incorporating two disabled parking spaces, 16 bus spaces and 10 bicycle parking stands.

There will be a new entrance from Morristown Woods to allow access to 22 staff parking spaces at the northern end of the site. To allow for the construction of the new school while the existing school building remains operational, permission has been granted for temporary construction access arrangements from the Station Road and Morristown Woods and temporary drop off and staff parking areas at Station Road.