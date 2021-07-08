Gardaí allegedly found cannabis worth €101,000 in Kildare house search

Kilcullen
Gardaí found cannabis worth €101,000 after arriving to search a house, it was claimed at Naas District Court on June 23.
Robert Kilduff, 58, whose address was given as Finnstown, Lucan, faces an allegation of having cannabis for sale or supply at 19 The Drive, Cnoc na Greine, Kilcullen, on March 13, 2020.
Sgt Jim Kelly said it would be claimed that €80,000 worth of cannabis was in a house and €20,000 was in a bag with a smaller amount in the kitchen.
The allegation was adjourned to December 1 by Judge Desmond Zaidan.
