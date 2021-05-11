Two Newbridge students to compete at National Enterprise Awards this week

Teenage entrepreneur, Roshana Houlihan from Newbridge College will represent Kildare at this year’s national Student Enterprise Programme National Final this Friday, May 14.

As with last year’s event, the National Final will take place virtually and will be livestreamed from Croke Park, with approximately 80 finalist teams due to log in from across Ireland.

TY student Roshana from Make Your Mark at Newbridge College took home the top prize at the county final in March.

Joining Roshana at the national final will be Katie Coughlan of Celbridge Community School, in the Most Creative Business Idea category of the competition, with her business Covid-19 Essentials.

Kildare has a successful track record in the student enterprise competition with students of St Marys College Naas awarded third place in the Senior Category at the National Final 2019 with their company The Struggle is Real, and students from Scoil Dara Kilcock winning an award at the National Finals the previous year with their business Éirlert.

Speaking about the programme Head of Enterprise at Kildare County Council, Jacqui McNabb said: “We have a very successful student enterprise programme here in Kildare, with over 1,000 students from 14 local schools taking part this year.

“Our national finalists are excellent ambassadors for the programme and we wish them the very best of luck on Friday 14th, we’ll all be logged on to support them.”