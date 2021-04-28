Newbridge area’s Covid-19 rate is three times the national average

The wider Newbridge area has one of the highest rates of Covid-19 in the country, according to the latest figures.

In the two week period up to April 19, there were 134 cases in the Local Electoral Area (LEA) which has a population of over 35,000.

The LEA had a rate of 378 per 100,000 of population.

This level represents over three times the national average of 114 cases per 100,000 people.

The Kildare town electoral area is also high and had 83 cases during the fortnight period or a rate per 100,000 of 322.9.

The areas with the lowest Covid-19 incidence in County Kildare are Maynooth with a rate per 100,000 of 87.5 and Leixlip with a 107 per 100,000 rate.

Other areas are broadly similar with Naas at 192 per 100,000, Athy at 177 and Celbridge at 113.

Clane had 39 cases or a rate of 137.1 per 100,000.