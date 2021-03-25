Sponsored Content
Online Easter revision Courses at Leinster Senior College
Booking now available
File photo
Booking is now available for online Easter Leaving Cert revision courses at Leinster Senior College in Newbridge.
The courses will be run on April 7, 8 and 9.
The schedule is as follows:
Wednesday, April 7
Maths (HL): 10am – 12pm
English: 2pm – 4pm
Thursday, April 8
Biology: 10am – 11.30am
Chemistry: 2pm – 3.30pm
Friday, April 9
Business: 9am - 10.30am
Accounting: 11am – 12.30pm
Economics: 2pm – 3.30pm
Booking can be made via the school website www.leinsterseniorcollege.ie or by calling the school at 045 487811.
