Online Easter revision Courses at Leinster Senior College

Booking now available

Leader reporter

Reporter:

Leader reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

Easter Revision Courses at Leinster Senior College

Booking is now available for online Easter Leaving Cert revision courses at Leinster Senior College in Newbridge.

The courses will be run on April 7, 8 and 9.

The schedule is as follows:   

Wednesday, April 7

Maths (HL):  10am – 12pm

English: 2pm – 4pm

Thursday, April 8

Biology: 10am – 11.30am

Chemistry: 2pm – 3.30pm

 

Friday, April 9

Business: 9am - 10.30am

Accounting: 11am – 12.30pm

Economics: 2pm – 3.30pm

Booking can be made via the school website www.leinsterseniorcollege.ie or by calling the school at 045 487811. 