Youth hub to be named after Fr John Cummins, Newbridge priest who lost his life in tragic circumstances

The Old Repository Building opposite the Cathedral in Carlow Town is to be renovated into a youth hub and renamed Fr John Cummins Centre.

The well-known and popular priest, who was Parish Priest of Abbeyleix, died in a tragic car accident at his home last January. Fr Cummins was originally from Newbridge, where his family run Cummins' pub on Main Street.

Carlow Cathedral Parish made the announcement about the youth hub in a post on Facebook. Fr Cummins had previously served as an administrator at Carlow Cathedral.

They said: "The Old Repository Building opposite the Cathedral is being renovated with the goal of creating a hub for youth ministry and faith within the Parish.

"Youth groups, Pope John Paul II Award meetings, Children's Sunday Worship and Cathechetical classes will take place in the building when renovations are completed.

"In honour of the memory of Fr John Cummins who passed away tragically this year, the building will be renamed the Fr John Cummins Centre when it is officially opened in the New Year."

The renovations are expected to cost in the region of €33,500 and the Parish is seeking donations from members of the public to meet the costs.