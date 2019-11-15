Fire breaks out at Newbridge Parish Church

The emergency services were called to a fire at St Conleth's Parish Church in Newbridge earlier this evening, Friday, November 15.

Nobody was injured in the blaze, which started at 5.30pm.

Newbridge Parish Priest Fr Paul Dempsey posted a statement on social media this evening, reassuring parishioners that no serious damage had been caused.

"The source was one of the candle shrines. The fire brigade attended and it was quickly under control. There were no injuries and the damage is superficial. All is well," he said.

St Conleth's Parish Church, which is located beside the Liffey Bridge and close to several of the town's schools, dates back to 1852. It has notable stained glass windows and a high altar which was made in Italy.