Redheads wanted for photography project at Newbridge Cottage Market

Calling all redheads! If you have red hair and are interested in getting involved in a photography project, pop along to the next Newbridge Cottage Market.

Photographer Bryan O'Brien is seeking to photograph a dozen redheads with the MC1R red hair gene.



The 'Red 12' project photographs will be primarily for academic assessment, but down the line might be the subject of a documentary-style show.

Mr O'Brien will be at the next Newbridge Cottage Market from 11.30am to 12 midday on Saturday, November 2, in Newbridge Town Hall.

Anyone with red hair who is interested in being photographed is asked to get in touch. Their Facebook page can be found here.

The monthly Cottage Market runs on the first Saturday of every month in Newbridge Town Hall, and has a selection of 'homemade, homegrown and handcrafted' wares on offer.