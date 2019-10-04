Appeal for murder investigation information 10 years after Michael Crowe killed in Newbridge fire

An Garda Síochána are making a renewed appeal for assistance from members of the public in relation to the murder of 81 year old Michael Crowe which occurred at his home in Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, Co. Kildare on today’s date, ten years ago, Sunday, October 4, 2009.

At approximately 6am a fire broke out in the Crowe family home which resulted in the death of Michael. Two other residents of the house escaped the property with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses or any person who has any information about the murder of Michael Crowe to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 431 212, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.