Newbridge train line pathway may close

Plans have emerged for the proposed closure of a path along the Newbridge train line in September.

The path runs from Mount Carmel, College Orchard, College Farm and Rosconnell residential areas to Newbridge Train Station.

Local TD Fiona O'Loughlin has called for Kildare County Council to engage with Irish Rail on the issue. She says that the route has acted as a shortcut for local residents for years - but Irish Rail has advised her that the land is their property and no right of way exists.

She added: "Residents in the area contacted my office a number of weeks ago when Irish Rail erected signs advising that the pathway would be closed from September onwards.

“I contacted Irish Rail following the signed being erected and they have advised that there were a number of factors that contributed to their decision including anti-social behaviour, lack of lighting, and risk of slips and falls.”

“I can understand these concerns however, I plead with Kildare County Council to engage with Irish Rail and to consider installing lighting to alleviate the anti-social behaviour and risks of injury for people that use the way."