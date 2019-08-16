Last chance to enter our mega Whitewater Leaving Cert week giveaway!
€100 gift card, vouchers and DVDs up for grabs
Our Wednesday winner Olivia Kraus
Don't miss your last chance to enter our fantastic Leaving Cert week giveaway, in association with Whitewater Shopping Centre.
All this week - to celebrate this year's Leaving Cert results - we've been giving away a Mega Prize Pack every day, which includes a €100 Whitewater SC voucher, Subway and Bagel Factory vouchers and a Golden Discs goodie bag.
Our final Friday giveaway is now LIVE ON FACEBOOK - CLICK HERE TO ENTER.
The giveaway will be live until Monday morning - so you have a few days to enter and get your friends to take part too!
Our lucky winners have been collecting their prizes all week, including Olivia Kraus, above, our Wednesday winner.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on