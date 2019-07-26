Man denies sexual assault on woman in Newbridge car park

A 49-year-old man appeared at Naas District Court on Wednesday, July 24, charged with sexual assault at St Conleth's GAA car park in Newbridge on February 13 of last year.

The man is not being named to protect the victim's identity. Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob said the State is alleging that the man met a woman by chance in the region of the car park around 9.30pm and sexually assaulted her in a secluded area - a footpath adjacent to the car park.

Matthew Byrne, solicitor, representing the man, said he has been instructed by his client to defend the charge fully. The case is adjourned until November 6 for a book of evidence to be produced.