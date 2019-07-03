Search stood down as body found in search for Newbridge resident Damian O'Raw

A garda search has been called off after a body was discovered during a missing persons search for Newbridge resident Damian O'Raw.

The 51-year-old man had last been seen in the Kilmuckbridge area of Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, on Sunday last. A nationwide appeal was issued earlier today for assistance in finding him.

Mr O'Raw, who lived in Newbridge, was a member of the Moorefield GAA Club underage coaching team.

A garda report earlier today indicated that Mr O'Raw had been found safe and well; however news of the discovery of a body was confirmed shortly after 5pm.