Kildare Yarn Bombers' missing knitted Tayto packet returned safe and sound

After a huge social media appeal, the case of the missing knitted Mr Tayto packet has come to happy conclusion.

Kildare Yarn Bombers made an plea yesterday for the safe return of a quirky piece of knitting depicting Ireland's favourite crisps, which formed part of their Yarn Bombing display at the Liffey Linear Park in Newbridge as part of the month-long Junefest.

The knitted crisp packet was stolen last week... or so it was thought.

Mr Tayto turned up in the park again today, Saturday, June 22 - and it seems he'd been out carousing around Newbridge's pubs like a good snack packet.

A note affixed to the knit read: "Dear Yarn Bombers, I'm sorry for takin' your Tayto. We met up, chatted in a bar, and woke up next to each other and I gave him a ride home".

No word on whether the note was written by the other traditional part of an Irish hangover cure, the bottle of Lucozade...