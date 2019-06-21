MISSING: Knitted Tayto packet nicked from Newbridge Yarn Bomb display

A quirky piece of knitting has gone missing from Newbridge's colourful Yarn Bomb display in Liffey Linear Park.

The instantly-recognisable knitted Tayto packet, featuring a waving Mr Tayto and yarn crisps, is a favourite at annual display, which sees the Kildare Yarn Bombers group festoon the park with clever crafts as part of the month-long Junefest.

The Tayto packet, which was fixed to a tree, has been taken, however - and the Yarn Bombers want to see it returned.

@MrTaytoIreland HELP!

The incredible Tayto crisp packet crocheted by @sillybint01 has been stolen from the Linear Park, Newbridge.

Please help the Kildare Yarn Bombers find it! pic.twitter.com/xafZmTo9Yh June 21, 2019

If you have any information on the theft, or have seen the piece abandoned anywhere, please contact the Kildare Yarn Bombers via Facebook.

The colourful Yarn Bomb display in the Liffey Linear Park, Newbridge. Pictures: Tony Keane