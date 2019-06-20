Man jailed for three years for robberies at Ryston and Johnson's in Newbridge

A 21-year-old man has been jailed for three years, with one of them suspended, for his role in burglaries at a sports club and at a pub in Newbridge. At Naas Circuit Court on June 19, Henry Cahill, with an address at the Peter McVerry Trust in Newbridge, was jailed for the incident at the Ryston Sport and Social club and for his role in raiding Johnson's pub in Newbridge.

Mr Cahill, who pleaded guilty to the charges, broke into the Ryston club on April 22 last, four days after he was released from serving a prison sentence. He pleaded guilty to having a hammer on the occasion and causing criminal damage to the club.

He pleaded guilty to theft from the pub on the same day.

Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob told Judge Terence O'Sullivan that part of a previous sentence was suspended provided Mr Cahill be of good behaviour on release. The judge ordered that sentence be served but it will run concurrent with the sentences imposed on him. He said there was €800 damage caused to the doors and tills at Ryston. CCTV at both premises showed two males were involved. Mr Cahill was recognized from CCTV at Ryston, but not at the pub.

Sgt Jacon said that when questioned by gardai about the hammer, Mr Cahill told them: “I was going to cave in the head of the first person who came through the door.” Mr Cahill had 66 previous convictions including eight for burglary.

He had received a suspended sentence in February. Sarah Connolly BL, representing Mr Cahill, said he was well known to gardai in recent times. She said that the judge had given him a chance earlier and he had not taken that.

Mr Cahill, she said, had been in State care since the age of 12. He had had “a chaotic lifestyle.” His father had left the family home when he was 12 and he had no contact with him for some time. He had now built bridges with his father.

Ms Connolly said there was no one in court with Mr Cahill. He had lived with his mother but now has no contact with her. Mr Cahill acknowledged that he was “a difficult child... a wild child.” Mr Cahill, Ms Connolly said, had “little or no education.

She said that Mr Cahill had been custody since April 25, a few days after the offences. She said his drug addiction problem had worsened in the Midland prison when he tried heroin. Mr Cahill, she said, does not have “much of a plan” for his life and was expecting a sentence.

Judge O'Sullivan noted the maximum for the offence was 14 years. He noted that Mr Cahill could have fought the case on identification. The offences were in the “lower end of the mid-range in terms of seriousness.”