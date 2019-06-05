Man armed with suspected knife arrested after Newbridge mobile phone store burglary

Gardaí in Newbridge are investigating a burglary that occurred at a phone store in Edward Street Newbridge at approximately 12.30am on the morning on Wednesday, June 5.

Gardaí arriving at the scene confronted a man armed with what was believed to be a knife, who had a large quantity of mobile phones.



The man, in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and remains in custody at Newbridge Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.