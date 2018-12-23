Appeal to find missing Paula Staunton (42) who has links to Kildare

Gardai are appealing for information to help find a missing 42-year-old woman last seen in Mallow, Co Cork.

Paula Staunton was last seen at 4pm yesterday, Saturday, December 22. She is described as 5ft 4in tall and of slim build. When last seen, she was wearing all black clothing. She also has several distinctive tattoos on her arms and left hand, and a nose and lip piercing.

Paula has access to a 08C registered black Kia Rio hatchback car.

The missing woman has links to Newbridge.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station 022-31450 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.