Holly Willoughby's beauty glow revealed as thanks to Kildare company's €48 moisturiser
Television star's makeup artist posted Instagram shot of beauty products
Holly Willoughby
Television presenter Holly Willoughby manages to look radiant on camera every morning during her demanding spot as co-host of the popular This Morning programme with Philip Schofield.
Her make-up artist has revealed that at least part of her glow is thanks to a Kildare company's popular moisturiser, which sells for €48.
Patsy O'Neill posted a collection of products on Instagram which included Newbridge-based company Pestle & Mortar's Hydrate lightweight moisturiser.
Pestle & Mortar was founded by Kildare woman Sonia Deasy in 2015, and her self-developed skincare solutions have become a runaway success story which are now sold across the US and Europe. She runs the now-international company from its base at Cutlery Road, Newbridge, with her husband, well-known photographer Padraig Deasy, and the couple also have five children.
The moisturiser blends a mix of patented peptides, naturally moisturising ingredients, including jojoba and squalane, plus powerful antioxidants including pomegranate, green tea and Vitamin E help fight free radicals, plus reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and acne scarring.
