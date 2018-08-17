Water disruptions expected in several Newbridge estates this Saturday
Water main repairs to be carried out
Water supply disruption expected in parts of Newbridge
Several Newbridge estates are expected to experience water disruptions this Saturday, August 18.
Repairs to a burst water main at Pairc Mhuire are due to be carried out during the day.
According to Kildare County Council, water supply to Pairc Mhuire, Highfield, Dara Park and Piercetown will be disrupted from 8am until 5pm.
