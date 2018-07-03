Family show at Newbridge's Riverbank Arts Centre

Riverbank Arts Centre in Newbridge are delighted to present an exciting, dynamic and uplifting show for children and families, One Man Shoe, on Sunday, July 8, at 2pm.

Jango Starr, a bumbling theatre caretaker, is thrust into the limelight when the headline act fails to turn up, and embarks on a hilarious journey of highly crafted and heartfelt silent comedy. Witness Jango’s hilarious journey as he magically finds his way to realise his dreams of transforming into a star.

Jango Starr, performs with a unique style of silent physical theatre includes contemporary circus clowning, slapstick comedy, puppetry, juggling and absurd magic. This show is suitable for children of all ages and their families. Tickets are €7 each or €24 for a family ticket.

There is also an amazing opportunity for children to learn and explore the skills used in One Man Shoe, with a Circus and Magic Skills workshop with Jango Starr taking place before the show at 12 pm. The workshop is suitable for children aged 7+ , with limited places available.

Explore the physicality and expression of the Clown, circus skills of juggling and balancing various objects and some quick to learn but fun visual Magic tricks. The aim of this fun and collaborative workshop is to give participants an introduction to techniques that can be taken away, practised and developed into a skill. (Teaching notes will be supplied.) Tickets are priced at just €5.

Tickets for both events are available to book online at riverbank.ie or from the box office on 045 448327.