Pair charged in connection with Newbridge store knife robbery refused bail

Two men who were arrested on suspicion of involvement in armed robbery were refused bail at Naas District Court last Wednesday, May 18.

The pair, Patrick Cash, with an address listed as 7 Townhouse Apartments, Patrick Square, Newbridge, and Jamie Doyle, with an address listed as 875a, Dara Park, Newbridge, had allegedly entered a convenience store in Newbridge at 6pm and took a bottle of wine valued at €6.99.

It is alleged that Mr Doyle produced a knife, which was visible to staff in the shop, and allegedly left without paying for the wine. Gardai objected to bail, citing the seriousness of the charge.

Representing Mr Cash, David Gibbons noted his lack of history when it came to criminal matters and said he was not charged with producing the knife.

Gardai indicated they would be proceeding on the basis that the pair were co-conspirators in the alleged incident.

Mr Gibbons said that while his client has spent some time being homeless, his mother, who lives at an address in Millfield, is happy to have him stay with her.

The court heard that Mr Cash has an alcohol problem.

“That’s not a criminal offence Judge,” David Gibbons noted.

Mr Doyle has also had difficulties with drugs and alcohol and is attempting to get a place in Tiglin, a drug rehabilitation centre.

He faced charges of robbing two bottles of wine, a bottle of Bulmers and a bottle of Wicked, to a total value of €20.50.

He faces further charges of theft at Carryout, Claregate St, Kildare, criminal damage there and at a beauty clinic on Station Road, Kildare town, on May 2.

Judge Desmond Zaidan refused them both bail and remanded the case back to this coming Wednesday, May 23.