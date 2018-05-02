Kill singer Heidi Talbot to perform at Newbridge's Riverbank

At the Riverbank Arts Centre, Newbridge, on Thursday, May 17, at 8pm.

Rejoice in the energetic polkas and slides of West Kerry and waltzes, marches and reels from Scotland, as four folk musicians at the top of their game come together for the very first time.

Kill native and chanteuse Heidi Talbot (left) has garnered rave reviews for her live performances, both with Cherish the Ladies and as featured soloist with Idlewild, King Creosote and Eddi Reader among others, and the pairing of her expressive vocals with the extraordinary voice of trad maestro Breanndán Ó Beaglaoich is a match made in heaven. Winner of BBC Radio 2 Musician of the Year, John McCusker has been a member of Mark Knopfler’s band since 2008.

Completing this line-up is Manchester-born guitarist Paul Meehan, who has toured with such high profile bands as Lúnasa.

Tickets at €15 are available from www.riverbank.ie.