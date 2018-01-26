WATCH: 11 Kildare cadets commissioned at the Curragh

Eleven Kildare cadets received their Defence Forces commissions at the Curragh this afternoon, Friday, January 30.

This 78-strong 93rd Cadet Class joined the Defence Forces in September 2016, and comprise the largest number of new officers to be commissioned together in the history of the State. Due to the size of the graduating class, the ceremony was held in the Curragh Camp church.

